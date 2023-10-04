Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 324,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $367,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVEM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.