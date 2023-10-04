U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $1 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,264. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

