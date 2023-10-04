Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,290. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 330.37 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

