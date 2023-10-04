The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,627 shares of company stock worth $24,209,558 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.8 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.31. 1,146,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,930. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.01, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.