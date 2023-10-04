Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.72. 439,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

