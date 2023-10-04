Community Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at $8,525,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $37,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 13,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

