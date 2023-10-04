Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 226.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Tilray Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,381,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,838. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tilray by 47.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tilray by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

