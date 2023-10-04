Kaye Capital Management Acquires 383,869 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Kaye Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned approximately 1.75% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 399,002 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after buying an additional 174,882 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,332,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 651,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 79,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 368,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 111,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

