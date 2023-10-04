Kaye Capital Management Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kaye Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 955,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,188. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.