Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. 439,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

