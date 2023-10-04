Community Capital Management LLC Sells 30,800 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 411,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

