Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,228,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.51. 354,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,339. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $225.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

