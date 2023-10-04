Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

