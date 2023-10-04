Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 786,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

