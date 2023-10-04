Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE APD traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $285.73. The company had a trading volume of 474,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

