Community Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 135.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.74 and its 200-day moving average is $298.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.