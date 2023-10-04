Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $431.00 to $398.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.39. 156,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,320. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

