Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 386 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.2% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.