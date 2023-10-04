The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3,115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.