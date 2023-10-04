Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 1,708,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

