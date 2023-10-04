Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,856,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VYM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. 1,045,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

