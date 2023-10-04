Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,315,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.85. 3,272,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.