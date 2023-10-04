Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 428.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $414.19. 204,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

