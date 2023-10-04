MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,970. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

