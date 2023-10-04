Goodwin Daniel L Sells 7,500 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,435. The company has a current ratio of 61.46, a quick ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 468.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

