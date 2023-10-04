Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock remained flat at $53.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. 732,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,613. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.