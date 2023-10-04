Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $181.67. 487,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

