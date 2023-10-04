1,137 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $2,190,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 228,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,758,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 23,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.73. The stock had a trading volume of 339,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,264. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

