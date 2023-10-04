BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in BHP Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in BHP Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Several research analysts have commented on BHP shares. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

About BHP Group



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

