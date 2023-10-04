Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 275,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.