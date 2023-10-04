Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 2.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.14.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $207.05. 242,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,349. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.89. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

