1,947 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $289.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.