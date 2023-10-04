Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,011. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

