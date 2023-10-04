Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 917,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 124,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,449,246. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.