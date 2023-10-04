Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.48. 782,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,465. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

