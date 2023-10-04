iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,556,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,590,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 305.5% in the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348,972 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

