SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.65. 2,699,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

