Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 30,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,156,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,211,000 after acquiring an additional 479,278 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,065,000 after acquiring an additional 409,171 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

