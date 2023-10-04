Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.56. 662,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,207. The stock has a market cap of $429.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

