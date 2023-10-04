Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after buying an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. 1,268,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,822. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

