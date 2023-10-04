MRP Capital Investments LLC Invests $150,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $137.67. 1,478,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,831. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

