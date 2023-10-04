MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,694 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. 639,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,891. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.