Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

Tesla stock opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.