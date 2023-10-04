Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 852,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

