Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Tesla by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.58. The company has a market cap of $782.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.