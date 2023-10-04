945 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.