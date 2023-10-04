Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 25,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,977. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $304.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $273.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 187,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $724,347.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,347.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

