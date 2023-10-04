Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

DVN stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. 3,016,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

