Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 481,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

