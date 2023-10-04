Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 481,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.