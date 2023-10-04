Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.06. 465,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,847. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $170.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

